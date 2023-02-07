STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating two people who they say spent $1,000 at Target using stolen credit cards.

According to police, a woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse at a Panera Bread on South Gateway Drive. Later, at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, the two people pictured used them at a Target on South Gateway Drive to buy over $1,000 worth of items.

The first suspect is described as a Black man wearing black and camouflage, a Nike hat and black Crocs. The second suspect is described as a thin Black woman with black shoulder-length hair wearing round glasses, a black puffy jacket, black pants and white Crocs.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Deputy N.J. Amato at 540-658-4450.