STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating two people who they say stole Sony Playstation 5s from a Walmart.

According to police, the two people pictured went into the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway at around 10:40 p.m. on April 26 and were seen leaving the store with two PS5s, worth a total of about $1,500.

The suspects are described as Black males, one wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and black and red Nike sneakers. The other is described as wearing a black hoodie with white letters, red pants and bright pink sneakers.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Det. M.L. Johnson of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.