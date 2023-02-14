STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman who they say shoplifted from a Kohl’s department store.

According to police, the larceny took place at the Kohl’s located at 1220 Stafford Market Place at around 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Police say the woman was seen walking past the registers with a bag full of unpaid items on her way out of the store.

The suspect is described as a Black woman between the ages of 40 and 48 standing about 5’6″ and weighing around 135 pounds. She was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a blue long-sleeve shirt that says “smile more” on the front and grey pants.

Anyone who recognizes the woman pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.

CORRECTION: The article has been updated to include the single suspect police believe to be involved in the larceny incident.