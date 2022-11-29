STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in Stafford County after two people were found with gunshot wounds inside of a car evading police.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Elkton Drive in the England Run apartments for multiple calls of shots fired around 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. A nearby school, Gayle Middle School, was placed on a partial lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The Sheriff’s Office said a red sedan was seen driving away from the scene, and a deputy attempted to pull the car over on Enon Road. But police said the driver did not stop and instead increased speed.

During the ensuing police pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said one man — described as a black male wearing an orange hat and puffy coat — bailed from the suspect vehicle around Hulls Chapel Road. The man has yet to be identified by police.

A rolling roadblock was used to stop the pursuit near Potomac Creek. Deputies found two victims with gunshot wounds inside the car. Stafford County said both victims are alive and being treated for their injuries.

The driver of the sedan, 24-year-old Rakeem Caldwell, of King George, was jailed without bond and charged with felony eluding. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and more charges could be obtained.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.