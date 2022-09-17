STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking charges for a student accused of throwing a water bottle at a school bus this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4:39 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of

Poplar Road in Stafford. According to officers, a student riding in a Stafford County Schools bus had throw a water bottle out of the window as it passed another school bus on Poplar Road. The water bottle hit the passing bus’s front windshield and shattered the glass.

A juvenile student in Stafford County threw a water bottle at a passing school bus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, breaking the bus window. Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries and the bus driver was able to safely stop the bus.

A Stafford County deputy has identified the student — a juvenile — and has referred charges of vandalism and throwing a missile at a moving vehicle to the Stafford County Juvenile Intake Office.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is now encouraging parents to discuss the seriousness of this type of offense with their children, and to be aware of potential consequences.