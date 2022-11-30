STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County woman was arrested in Baltimore after police say she intentionally hit a Stafford Sheriff’s Deputy with her car during a traffic stop.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a deputy riding a motorcycle was on Garrisonville Road near Eustace Road when he saw a reckless driver speed by in a Nissan Altima.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop and parked his motorcycle in front of the Nissan. As he got off and began walking towards the car, the driver, 18-year-old Kimora Fagbewesa accelerated and hit him and his motorcycle.

The deputy was knocked over by the impact and Fagbewesa continued, hitting the back of a Dodge Ram that was stopped in traffic. She then drove over the median on Garrisonville Road before she and a juvenile passenger abandoned the car, running into the woods towards Highpoint Boulevard.

A drove and K-9 teams, as well as several deputies were dispatched to the area to look for Fagbewesa and the juvenile. The juvenile was found and arrested but Fagbewesa managed to avoid capture.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 30, Fagbewesa was arrested after being found in Baltimore, Maryland. She is being charged with attempted capital murder, two counts of felony hit and run, felony eluding police, reckless driving and driving without a valid driver’s license.

The deputy was taken to the hospital after being hit by Fagbewesa and has since been released.