STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was charged with robbery in Stafford County on Monday after her attempt to steal a purse resulted in an on-foot chase through Fredericksburg, according to police.

A Stafford County deputy responded to the Walmart located at 11 Village Parkway in Fredericksburg on Monday, Aug. 29 at 1:33 p.m. for a reported theft.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was in the lawn and garden section of the store when another woman, identified as 20-year-old Shai-an Winslow, grabbed her purse. Winslow ripped the purse away with enough force to cause minor injury to the victim’s wrist and hand.

Winslow then fled on foot, knocking a store employee to the ground as she left the scene. A witness saw Winslow fleeing and began to chase her. A chase proceeded through the Walmart Parking lot, past a neighboring McDonald’s, and then across Warrenton Road and into a wooded area behind Truck’n America. At this point, Winslow surrendered. The witness recovered the purse and waited with Wilson until police arrived.

The purse and contents, which had a value over $1,000, were returned to the victim, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Winslow was charged with robbery and violation of the terms of her previous bond. She is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.