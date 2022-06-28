STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A woman in South Stafford was arrested by the Stafford County Sherriff’s Office after she brandished a handgun during an incident on Sunday morning.

The Sherriff’s Office said that Deputy V.L. Powell responded to a disturbance with a weapon call on June 26 at 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Butler and Chatham Heights Road.

The victim reportedly told police that a driver behind him on Warrenton Road was flashing her lights and waving her hands in the air. She then reached into her glove box and pulled out a gun before pointing it at the victim and driving away, according to police.

The victim provided police with a description of the woman’s vehicle and her license plate. Deputy Powell went to the woman’s address and identified the accused as 26-year-old Maryann Mullins, according to the Sherriff’s Office.

The Office said Mullins was arrested and charged with brandishing a weapon. The gun, a Taurus 9 mm handgun, was seized.