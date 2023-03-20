STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after police say she was driving drunk with her 3-year-old daughter in the backseat.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on Cambridge Street in the Falmouth area when he saw a vehicle going 75 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The deputy pulled the driver over at a gas station on the 600 block of Cambridge Street.

The driver of the car, who police only identified as a Stafford woman, claimed to be running late to work but later admitted to deputies that she had drank two beers and a shot prior to driving. When the woman was pulled over, her 3-year-old daughter was in the back seat of the car.

The woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content between .15% and .2%, reckless driving and child endangerment. The child was turned over by a deputy to a responsible family member.