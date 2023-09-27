FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a Fairfax County woman who they say hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

According to police, 70-year-old Candy Kay Urdahi was last seen at around 8:30 a.m. on Roundleaf Court in the Reston area of Fairfax.

Urdahi has blue eyes and blonde hair, stands about 5’6″ and weighs around 179 pounds. She may be driving a Silver 2014 Honda Accord with Virginia tags VCY – 7919.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Urdahi or has information related to here whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.