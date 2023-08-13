FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman who they say was last seen in eastern Fairfax County.

According to police, 64-year-old Margarita Leiva Mejia was last seen on foot on the 3800 block of Laramie Place in Fairfax County at around 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Leiva Mejia stands 5’5″ and weighs around 140 pounds, she was brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to be wearing a white shirt with black pants and black shoes and carrying a red bag.

Anyone who has seen Leiva Mejia or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.