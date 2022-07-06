ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a serious single-car crash that occurred on the Fourth of July in Rockingham County in which two out of the three people in the vehicle were ejected from the car.

Police said the crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road. A 2006 Mazda 6 was traveling east on the road when it ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, crossed a solid center line, ran off of the left side of the road, hit an embankment and flipped over.

According to state police, the driver of the Mazda, a 28-year-old female from Elkton, Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She received life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger in the Mazda, a 32-year-old female, of Harrisonburg, Va., was also not wearing a seatbelt and was also ejected from the vehicle. She received life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

A second passenger in the Mazda, a 37-year-old female, of Elkton, Va., was wearing her seatbelt. She received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. She was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

No charges have been placed at this time, and police said the crash remains under investigation.