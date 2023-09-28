FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are asking for help finding a missing Fauquier County man.

According to police, 68-year-old Kevin Gerard was last seen in the Sumerduck area of Fauquier at around noon on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Gerard stands about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 184 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair and may be wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

Gerard suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Gerard or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.