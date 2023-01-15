FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police troopers, with help from local animal protection officers, rescued a dog from Interstate 495 in Fairfax County and got him back home safely.

According to police, on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 14, troopers were made aware that a dog had gotten loose in the southern area of the Beltway in Fairfax near Alexandria. With the help of an alert driver, the troopers were able to find the dog and get him into one of their cruisers.

Photo: Virginia State Police

Photo: Virginia State Police

Photo: Virginia State Police

After rescuing the dog from the Beltway, the troopers waited for Fairfax County Animal Protection officers to arrive and get him back home safely.