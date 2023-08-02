FACQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a train that occurred on Wednesday, which left one person dead and two others injured.

Police said the crash occurred at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the intersection of Winchester Road — Route 17 — and Delaplane Grade — Route 712.

A 19-year-old man of Winchester was driving a 2015 Honda Accord — which was reported stolen out of Winchester — north on Delaplane Grade, when he arrived behind stopped cars that were waiting for an oncoming train at a railroad crossing.

Police said the driver crossed a centerline, driving around the stopped cars — disregarding the railroad crossing arms — and attempted to cross the railroad tracks, when it collided with a Norfolk Southern train traveling east. The train remained on the scene.

The 19-year-old driving the Honda had serious injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

A passenger of the Honda, an 18-year-old woman of Berrysville had life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, where she later died due to her injuries.

Another passenger in the Honda, a 20-year-old Leesburg man had minor injuries and was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

The driver and both passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. No one on the train was injured.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation by police.