The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the robbery took place at Ashburn Cigars and Vapes. Deputies arrested a boy. Two other people got away.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies said three people used a stolen car to rob a business in the Ashburn area, then stole another car afterwards.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery took place at Ashburn Cigars and Vapes, located in the 44000 block of Ashburn Shopping Plaza, around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said two people went into the store, threatened the clerk, grabbed items, then left. The people left the area in a stolen SUV that a third person was driving.

The sheriff’s office said that shortly after the robbery, the three people involved stole another vehicle in front of a convenience store in Sterling. The owner of the vehicle had left in running.

Deputies found the SUV and the other vehicle later in the evening Thursday in the area of Gramercy Park Drive and Central Station Drive. They arrested a boy. The two people with him ran off.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with any information about the case to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at (703) 777-1021. You also can submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.