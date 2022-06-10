PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A female strong-armed robbery suspect was arrested by Prince William Police Department.

The arrest was made on Thursday, June 9, in the parking lot of a business in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to police, the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Shawnta Marie Mason — actively resisted arrest and refused to follow police commands. After a brief struggle, Mason was detained without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Shawnta Marie Mason (Courtesy of Prince William Police Department)

Officers conducted a search of Mason’s person and found suspected illegal narcotics, according to police.

Mason was arrested and charged with robbery, destruction of property, obstruction of justice and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Police announced that they were searching for Mason earlier this week.

On Monday, June 6, around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Eskew Court in Woodbridge for a reported robbery.

The homeowner, a 77-year-old man, reported to police he had been allowing Mason to temporarily stay at the home.

While staying there, however, Mason brought a man inside who had previously trespassed on the property before. When the homeowner told both parties to leave the residence, Mason began destroying the victim’s property before pushing him to the ground.

Mason struck and kicked the victim multiple times while he was on the ground before proceeding to steal his property. Mason and the other man then ran away before police arrived at the residence.