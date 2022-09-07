PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who reportedly assaulted a woman after attempting to take her child from a Manassas playground last week was arrested on Wednesday.

On the evening of Aug. 30, Prince William County officers responded to a playground on the 8300 block of Barret Drive in Manassas to investigate an assault.

According to police, a 23-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were with an acquaintance, identified as 27-year-old Abraham Cinto Jr., when Cinto took the woman’s property during a verbal altercation. He then took her child and began to walk away. The woman attempt to take her child back, and during her attempts Cinto burned her with a cigarette, sprayed her with pepper spray and grabbed her neck, according to the police. Prince William County officers said the victim reported minor injuries.

Cinto left the playground prior to officers arriving on the scene. Officers obtained arrest warrants for Cinto, but were previously unable to locate him.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Prince William County officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Cinto. The tip stated that he was staying at a hotel on Balls Ford Road. Police went to the hotel and found Cinto, who was then taken into custody without incident.

Cinto was charged with abduction, assault with a caustic substance, assault & battery and petit larceny. His court date is pending and he is currently being held without bond.





