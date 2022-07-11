PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a suspect in a domestic stabbing incident in Woodbridge.

Yessica Asencio, 31, was charged with malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery and preventing the summoning of law enforcement, police said in a release.

Yessica Asencio (Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

At around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Tamarack Place in Woodbridge for a reported stabbing.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that the victim — identified as a 36-year-old man — and an acquaintance — identified as Asencio — became involved in a verbal altercation. According to police, the altercation escalated when Asencio allegedly struck the victim before stabbing him with a metal object.

When the victim attempted to contact the police, Asencio allegedly grabbed his phone and threw it before grabbing his throat from behind, police said. The parties eventually separated and Asencio left the residence.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince William County Police launched an investigation and officers obtained arrest warrants for Asencio who was taken into custody without incident on Sunday, July 10.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here.