BRISTOW, Va. (WRIC) – A Manassas suspect was arrested by police in Bristow after he allegedly threatened a man by putting a knife next to their head.

At around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, Prince William officers responded to the 9500 block of Loma Drive to investigate a report of a person with a weapon.

According to the victim, as he was parking his vehicle, another vehicle quickly parked in front of them. The driver of this other vehicle then approached the victim, still inside their vehicle, with a knife in his hand.

The suspect allegedly put the knife next to the victim’s face and made threatening statements before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

During the investigation, police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Joshua Noorodean Sadr and found him at his residence where they took him into custody. No injuries were reported by the victim.

Sadr is being held without bond and the court date is pending, according to police.