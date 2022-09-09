STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting at an apartment complex in northern Stafford on Wednesday that resulted in the death of one man.

At 10:36 on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Declaration Drive. Deputies said when they arrived, they found 45-year-old Anthony Jermaine Johnson, of Stafford, on the ground in front of an apartment building with a gunshot wound.

Deputies and bystanders provided first aid to Johnson until medics arrived on scene to take him to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to Stafford County officers. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office also said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Following their investigation, detectives with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old William McQueen, of Stafford, on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, McQueen was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available, police said.