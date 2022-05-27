PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested and charged a man following an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in Prince William a couple of weeks ago.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on May 15, police from Prince William County and the town of Dumfries responded to the 3600 block of Tavern Way in Triangle to investigate a shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers administered first aid until rescue personnel arrived at the location.

The man — now identified as 52-year-old Miles Tracey Hall — was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that gunshots had been heard in the parking lot before an SUV was seen speeding away from the area.

No additional injuries or damage to property was reported.

Detectives conducted an investigation and determined the suspect to be 31-year-old Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton of Washington D.C.

Hamilton and Hall knew one another, according to police, and became involved in an altercation that led to the shooting incident, according to police.

On Friday, May 27, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Hamilton in Washington D.C. where he was taken into custody without incident.

Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.