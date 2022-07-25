CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the town of Culpeper after successfully apprehending a suspect.

The Culpeper Police Department arrested Kendrick Reaves, 29, of Culpeper after he turned himself in on Thursday, July 21. Reaves was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of unlawful shooting in the commission of a felony and one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, officers responded to a business in the 15500 block of Montanus Drive for a reported shooting with injury. The caller, an adult male, had told police that he had been shot and that the shooting was not an accident, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man with injuries. The victim was transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center and then flown to UVA Charlottesville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police determined that the victim and Reaves had been arguing in the parking lot of the Montanus Drive location when Reaves allegedly shot the victim and drove away in a vehicle. According to police, the victim and Reaves knew each other and this did not appear to be a random interaction.

“Once Reaves was identified as the suspect, law enforcement began to search for him,” Master Police Officer Julia Cole said. “Hours into the investigation, Reaves turned himself in to law enforcement.”

Kendrick Reaves, 29, of Culpeper, Virginia (Courtesy of Culpeper Police Department)

A search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence in Culpeper County. During the search, officers seized an involved vehicle. Virginia State Police Explosives K9 Unit found a firearm as well as other suspicious items at the scene of the shooting. Those items will be sent to a forensic lab for testing.

“This was an exhaustive investigation across multiple scenes, multiple agencies, and involving many officers,” Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins said. “I commend my officers and detectives for their hard work. Most preliminary investigations finish within a few hours. Our detectives were on this incident for almost 12 hours straight in the heat, which doesn’t include all the follow-ups that are still ongoing. While the detectives were working, our patrol units continued to assist with the investigation in addition to responding to two death scenes, a domestic dispute, a robbery, and a high-value fraud, all on top of the normal calls for service.”

Reaves is being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation with the potential of additional charges being filed. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sergeant Detective Norma McGuckin at 540-829-5523 or email tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540-727-0300 or by submitting a tip at culpeperpd.org.