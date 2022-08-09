PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with several crimes after an armed robbery incident in Manassas on Monday.

On August 8 at 11:36 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a reported robbery at Westgate Plaza, located in the 10400 block of Sudley Manor Drive, that had allegedly occurred earlier in the evening.

Police said they discovered through their investigation that the victim, identified as a 29-year-old man, had arranged to meet an acquaintance, identified as the suspect, behind Westgate Plaza.

According to police, during their encounter, the victim was reportedly physically struck by the suspect with a firearm, causing him to temporarily lose consciousness. The victim later woke up inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect then allegedly took the victim’s money while they were in the area of Lucasville Road before driving back to Westgate Plaza. Police said they encountered the victim at Westgate Plaza while patrolling the area.

Rescue personnel were called to the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After their investigation, police arrested the suspect, now identified as 28-year-old Cody Dominique Stringer, of Manassas. Stringer has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding and abduction, and is waiting for a court hearing.