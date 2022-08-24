ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Alexandria Police Department has charged a suspect in connection to a double murder that took place in July.

According to police, officers responded to a burglary call on the 100 block of Century Drive just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Shortly after, police received a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Century Drive, which is believed to have been connected to the burglary call.

At the scene of the shooting, officers found two gunshot victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital where they were later pronounced dead. The two victims were identified as 48-year-old Adrian Dejesus Rivera Guzman and 24-year-old Juan Carlos Anaya Hernandez.

On the day of the shooting, police arrested 27-year-old Francis Rose and later charged him with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony. He is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria.