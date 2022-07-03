PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the shooting murder of a woman in Woodbridge.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Bureau arrested 26-year-old Isaiah Gershon McGriff of Woodbridge on Saturday, July 2. McGriff was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The homicide investigation began on Friday, July 1. Prince William County Police officers were called to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported shooting at around 4:30 a.m.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a woman — now identified as 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya — in a nearby wooded area with gunshot wounds. Morataya was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigating the incident, detectives identified McGriff, an acquaintance of Morataya, as the suspect.

A further investigation revealed that McGriff and Morataya had reportedly become involved in a verbal altercation that then escalated. According to police, Morataya had walked into the nearby wooded area when McGriff followed and fatally shot her.

McGriff reportedly ran away from the scene and a bystander contacted police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for McGriff’s residence and recovered a firearm that is believed to be the one used in the shooting.

Following the investigation, McGriff was arrested and held without bond.