PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal DUI pedestrian crash that occurred in Woodbridge Saturday night, June 18.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., Prince William County investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford Focus had been traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road when it left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk. According to police, the vehicle then struck a pedestrian who was walking his dog before crashing into a communications box and a Dominion Power pole. The collision caused the power pole to snap and collapse into the roadway.

Responding officers and bystanders provided first aid to the pedestrian until rescue personnel arrived. The pedestrian was then transported to a nearby hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, according to police. He has since been identified as 45-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez of Woodbridge.

The pedestrian’s dog, a five to seven-year-old male Akita, died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Ford — identified as 40-year-old Banze Mwenze Gentil of Woodbridge — was arrested. According to police, Gentil was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Gentil was charged with driving under the influence, DUI involuntary manslaughter and failure to wear a seatbelt.