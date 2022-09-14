PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man accused of the malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer in a domestic incident.

According to police, at 11:07 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, officers were called to the Harbor Point West Condominiums, in the 500 block of Belmont Bay Drive in Woodbridge for a reported domestic incident.

A preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect — identified by police as Kenneth Wayne Johnson, Jr. — and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation. The altercation escalated when Johnson allegedly threw household items at the victim. He then physically prevented her from leaving the room and grabbed her neck, injuring her, a police report said.

When police got to the home, Johnson, initially would not let officers enter. When the police started investigating the incident, he reportedly became aggressive towards them, resisted arrest and hit an officer who was brought to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to an announcement.

Johnson was charged with one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, one count of abduction and one count of domestic assault and battery. He is being held without bond and his court date is pending.