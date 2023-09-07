FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has arrested a suspect after an allegedly stolen BMW crashed into a house in the Lorton area of Fairfax County.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Cumbria Valley Drive and Derwent Valley Court in the Lorton area at around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, after it was reported that a man was seen stealing from parked cars in the neighborhood.

The officers found a man sitting inside a BMW and told him to get out, but he refused and took off in the car, which was later determined to have been stolen from the neighborhood, police said. The man then crashed into an electrical transformer box, followed by the front of a house, which caused the house to catch fire.

The man then got out of the car and ran away. At 1:10 p.m., Fairfax Police said that the suspect was in custody after a K-9 unit tracked him from the scene.

No one was injured in the crash or fire, according to police.