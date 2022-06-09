WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A robbery at Apple Federal Credit Union in Woodbridge, Virginia, took place on Wednesday morning, the suspect still has yet to be found.

At approximately 11:44 a.m., officers responded to the bank located on Potomac Mills Road to investigate a robbery in progress. Upon arriving at the bank, officers determined the suspect fled the building prior to their arrival.

According to the police’s investigation, an unknown masked man entered the bank and approached a service window. There, he passed a note to the teller demanding money and notifying them that he was armed.

The suspect fled the bank with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen. The suspect changed clothing after the incident, officers said.