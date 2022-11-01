PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot by a suspect attempting to break into his home, the Prince William Police Department says.

Police said the victim, a 51-year-old man, was inside the home — located in the 13400 block of Orangewood Dr. in Woodbridge — when he heard a loud noise by the front door. The investigation revealed that an unknown man had smashed the glass screen door, and was attempting to break into the home. When the victim realized what was occurring, he confronted the suspect, who then grabbed a gun. Police said the two men struggled over the gun, during which time the victim was shot in the lower body.

Officers responded to the victim’s home around 1:44 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 to investigate the shooting, and found the victim shot. First aid was provided to the man until first aid and rescue personnel arrived. The suspect had left the property before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s. He was wearing a baseball-style cap, a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt.