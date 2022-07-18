SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to let them know if they have any knowledge about a man suspected of vandalizing the Waffle House restaurant.

The incident reportedly happened at 10357 Patriot Hwy, shortly after midnight on Mon., July 4, according to police.

Photo credit: Spotsylvania County Sheriff Facebook

The alleged suspect is a white man with a light-colored beard. A surveillance photo shows the suspect wearing a bright blue, short sleeve t-shirt and a black baseball cap turned backward.

The public can submit an anonymous tip through the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office P3 system. There may be a financial reward. Or those with information can contact the Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.