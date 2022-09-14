SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office are looking for information about a woman who stole credit cards from a Home Goods in Spotsylvania and then used those cards the same day in Fredericksburg.

According to officers, a victim’s credit cards were stolen while in the Home Goods located on Plank Road in Spotsylvania on Sept. 3. Later that day, a female suspect used those stolen credit cards at businesses in Fredericksburg.

The Spotsylvania County Sherriff’s Office describe the suspect as a Black female with a Nigerian accent.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-507-7200.