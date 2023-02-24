PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect wanted for multiple bank robberies in Northern Virginia has been arrested by the Prince William County Police Department.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, officers were called to the Truist Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd for a reported robbery.

An investigation revealed that an unknown male suspect had entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before running away. No weapon was seen and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Despite an extensive search — including a K-9 unit and the Fairfax County Police helicopter — the suspect was not found.

Forensic evidence was collected at the scene of the robbery that eventually allowed detectives to determine the suspect’s identity. Two weeks later, on Thursday, Feb. 23, Prince William County detectives arrested 27-year-old Davide Emanuel Andrews of Dumfries in connection to the incident.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office reports that Andrews was also identified as a suspect in a robbery that occurred in Spotsylvania on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Around 12:15 p.m., deputies were called to the Carter Bank and Trust located at 10407 Courthouse for a bank robbery.

Upon their arrival, deputies were informed by witnesses that the suspect had driven away from the scene. Following an investigation and the recovery of evidence at the scene, detectives determined the suspect to be Andrews.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office — as well as the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office — assisted the Prince William County Police Department in Andrews’ arrest.