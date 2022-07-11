PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a three-vehicle hit-and-run that left two people injured in Manassas on Sunday evening.

At 9:21 p.m. on July 10, investigators with the Prince William Police’s Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene of a reported hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Centerville and Leland Roads.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van, now identified as the suspect, was traveling north on Centreville Road, just past the intersection with Leland Road, when they crossed over the solid yellow line and struck a 2012 Nissan Sentra. The impact pushed the Nissan into an adjacent lane, where a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling. The Jeep struck the Nissan before coming to a complete stop.

The suspect in the Chevrolet continued driving on Centreville until the vehicle became disabled. The suspect then ran away before police arrived at the scene of the crash.

A canine search of the area of the crash was unsuccessful in locating the suspect. Emergency personnel removed the driver of the Nissan, a 75-year-old man, from his vehicle and flew him to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 37-year-old man, reported minor injuries.

There is no available suspect description at this time, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Prince William Police at 704-792-7000 or submit a web tip through pwcva.gov.