STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man suspected of driving while intoxicated is in custody after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says he crashed while being chased by deputies near Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Fredericksburg Police Department issued an alert to be on the lookout for an assault suspect driving a grey Acura with Pennsylvania tags. The suspect, 30-year-old Tyreke Ellis of Stafford, was believed to be intoxicated and armed.

Soon after hearing the alert, two deputies found Ellis heading north on Route 1 and noticed he had no seatbelt on, had his phone in his hand and showed signs of intoxicated driving.

The deputies tried to stop Ellis, but instead, he made a sudden U-turn and sped up to over 80 miles per hour, heading south on Route 1. Ellis passed several other cars on the road by crossing the double-yellow line and as he approached Rappahannock Regional Jail, he lost control of the car and hit a southbound SUV, causing it it to flip several times. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The impact of the crash sent Ellis’ car off the road and into a ditch. Ellis got out of the car and still refused to surrender, but was taken into custody by the deputies at the scene. Ellis was examined at a hospital and then taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Ellis was charged with felony eluding police, DUI, driving without a license, improper passing, driving without a seatbelt and holding a phone while driving. He was also served warrants from Fredericksburg for assault, domestic assault and vandalism.