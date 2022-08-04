LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald’s drive-thru in Sterling.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a silver Chevrolet sedan with Maryland license plates pulled up to the drive-thru window to complete an order at the McDonald’s located at 275 Free Court, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, a rear seat passenger in the vehicle made a cash payment but then asked to order another item. As the order was being processed, one of the suspects exited the vehicle, reached through the drive-thru window and grabbed the cash drawer before driving away, the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

The suspects were identified and arrested after a similar incident in Montgomery County in Maryland last night, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident remains under investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.