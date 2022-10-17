PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are investigating an incident involving multiple rounds being fired into a home with people inside.

On October 16, at 5:21 a.m., officers responded to the home in the 6300 block of Oakland Court in the Woodbridge area to investigate after a destruction of property call.

After investigating, officers determined the residents of the home were awoken by the sound of gunfire before contacting police. Police located multiple rounds that struck the home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Officers were able to determine that a light-colored SUV stopped in front of the home where multiple occupants exited the vehicle before firing several rounds at the home. They then got back in the SUV and left the scene, according to police.

Police recovered shell casings from the roadway outside of the front of the residence, and no injuries were reported. Investigators said the incident does not appear to be random.