PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are currently searching for two suspects – one identified and one unidentified – in connection to a strong-arm robbery incident that occurred in Woodbridge Saturday morning, June 11.

According to police, a man and a woman entered the Wawa located at 2051 Daniel Stuart Square shortly before 6 a.m.

The suspects brought some items to the check-out counter and during the transaction, the man attempted to walk behind the counter, causing a verbal altercation to break out. According to police, the woman then took the unpaid items and left with the man.

An employee followed the suspects out of the store and attempted to contact the police. While outside the business, the suspects struck the employee multiple times, according to police.

The woman — identified as 34-year-old Khadijah Campbell of Woodbridge — took the employee’s phone and then she and the male suspect drove away from the scene in a gray Mercury with Virginia license plates, ‘TXL-6922’, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. and the employee reported minor injuries. The cell phone was later recovered by officers in the area of Winslow Court.

Following an investigation, officers obtained warrants for Campbell’s arrest. She is wanted for robbery, petit larceny and preventing the summoning of law enforcement. The male suspect has not yet been identified.

Khadija Campbell (Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Campbell is described as a 5-foot 5-inch tall Black female, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The male suspect is described as being between 5-foot 8-inches tall and 5-foot 10-inches tall. He is a Black male with a slim build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a white t-shirt and red shorts.

The investigation continues as Prince William County Police Department continues to locate Campbell and identify the male suspect.