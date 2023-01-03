PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in damage to two apartments and a vehicle in Manassas.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers were called to Ravens Crest Apartments in the 8000 block of Lyon Circle for a reported shooting.

According to police, residents of an apartment awoke to the sound of gunfire. An initial investigation determined that two unknown male suspects — possibly juveniles — fired multiple rounds into the apartment building before running away.

Police said a second apartment was also damaged by gunfire but the occupants were not cooperative with police.

A police K-9 unit was dispatched to search the area for suspects and several shell casings were recovered in the parking lot adjacent to the apartment building.

During the investigation, officers were also informed of a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire a short distance away. According to police, a 48-year-old woman was driving in the 6900 block of Blue Gray Circle when she heard a loud noise followed by gunfire. Upon inspection, the victim found damage to the rear bumper consistent with that of a projectile.

No injuries or additional property damage were reported. Police describe the suspects as skinny Hispanic males wearing hooded sweatshirts.