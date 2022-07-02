STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash and fire caused all Interstate 95 southbound traffic to be detoured for a stretch in Stafford County.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning and was located near the Courthouse Road exit on I-95 south.

The closure was announced by VDOT shortly after 3:45 a.m. and traffic was detoured from exit 140 to eventually re-enter I-95 southbound at Centreport Parkway at exit 136.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

A traffic backup caused by the closure was reported by VDOT to be four miles long.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., one lane was announced reopened and at around 8 a.m., all lanes were reopened, according to VDOT.

(Courtesy of VDOT)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.