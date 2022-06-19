PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will be speaking at two events in Northern Virginia this week.

Cruz will be joining Yesli Vega, a republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, for two rallies on Monday, June 20.

Vega, whom Cruz has endorsed in the election, will be running against Abigail Spanberger, who is running for her third term in the House of Representatives.

Vega is a former police officer who worked in Prince William County and the city of Manassas Park. Vega led Governor Glenn Youngkin’s “Latinos for Youngkin” campaign, she supports voter ID and has advocated for parental rights in schools.

The first rally will be held at Crossroads Baptist Church in Fredericksburg at 4 p.m. and the second will begin at 7 p.m. at The Harbor Grille in Woodbridge.