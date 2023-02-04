ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen is dead after police say he was found in a bathroom at an Arlington County high school suffering from an apparent overdose.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers and fire department crews were called to Wakefield High School on the 1300 block of South Dinwiddie Street just before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 after it was reported that a juvenile male was found unresponsive in a bathroom.

Medics administered aid before taking the teen to a local hospital, where he died on Feb. 2. Four other juveniles were treated by medics at the school.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the teen’s death, but it is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose based on witness testimony and evidence found at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Arlington Police Department at 703-228-4180.