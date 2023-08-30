PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old from the Haymarket area of Prince William County has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a 19-year-old man on Aug. 26.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the driver, who police did not identify due to his age, was charged with reckless driving and driving without a license on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

At around 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, officers responded to the intersection of Catharpin Road and Fallen Oaks Place in the Gainesville area for a report of a crash.

Police determined that the driver of a 2015 Corolla and the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra were heading south on Catharpin Road, “travelling well above” the posted speed limit of 40 mph.

The driver of the Corolla crossed over the center line to pass the Corolla and the driver of the Elantra tried to pass the Corolla but made contact with it’s rear. The impact caused the Elantra to go off the roadway and into an embankment, where it struck a tree. The Elantra also struck a 2006 Scion heading north before going off the roadway, but the driver of that car was not hurt.

The driver of the Elantra, 19-year-old Qais Jailani of Prince William, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. A 19-year-old man riding with Jailani was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. It was later determined that neither Jailani nor the passenger were properly wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.