FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teen is dead after police say they were hit by a car while trying to cross the street in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, officers responded to the intersection of Columbia Pike and Tyler Street in the Bailey’s Crossroads area for a report of a crash.

It was determined that a teen was crossing Columbia Pike at Barcroft View Terrace on the crosswalk when they were hit by a 2014 Toyota Camry heading west on Columbia Pike. The teen was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

This is the 18th time so far in 2022 that a pedestrian has been killed by a car in Fairfax County. This time last year, 11 people had been killed by cars in the county.

Detectives do not believe alcohol was involved in the crash but are working to determine of speed was a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to the incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-280-0543.