ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after police say he was hit by a car while riding a scooter on North Beauregard Street in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, a 16-year-old boy on a scooter was heading south on Beauregard Street and went to make a left turn onto Sanger Avenue when he was hit by a Black Toyota RAV-4 heading north on Beauregard Street.

The teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is considered to be in critical condition. Police are asking anyone who was in the area on the night of the incident and may have witnessed the event to call 703-746-4444.