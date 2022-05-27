PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old suspect connected to the shooting that left a nine-year-old girl in critical condition has been arrested.

On May 26, the suspect sought in connection to the shooting that happened in the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge, Va., was arrested.

While investigating, detectives identified one of the males in connection to the shooting and the suspect was identified as a 15-year-old Triangle juvenile who was located Thursday in the Woodbridge area.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The juvenile suspect has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.