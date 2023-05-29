PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A third victim has died after four men were shot inside a Prince William County home Saturday, May 27.

Police say all four victims were attending a gathering inside a home at the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge when someone inside the house began firing a gun. The bullets hit four men — three of those men are now dead from their injuries.

Two of the men died the day of the shooting — 37-year-old Edwin Geovanny Salmeron and 41-year-old Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas — while the third victim — 23-year-old Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza — died in the hospital the next day, police said.

The fourth gunshot victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to the hospital after the shooting and is expected to survive.

Other people who were gathered inside the home at the time of the shooting ran from the scene before police arrived, including the alleged shooter, Prince William County police said.

The shooting is now being investigated as a triple homicide. Police say the shooting is not believed to have been random, and ask for anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Prince William County Police Department.