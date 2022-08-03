WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested and charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Waynesboro.

At around 7:15 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to the 200 block of North Poplar Avenue for reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, officers learned that a fight had allegedly taken place, but the suspect and victim had already left the area, according to police.

On Aug. 2, three individuals turned themselves in at the Waynesboro Police Department in connection to the incident. Police said the individuals, Rahkell Brown, April Brown and Khadiea Campbell — all of Waynesboro — have been charged with the following crimes:

Rahkell Brown

Attempting to maliciously shoot, stab, cut or wound with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill

Using, attempting to use or displaying in a threatening manner, a firearm while committing or attempting to commit aggravated malicious wounding

April Brown

Without just cause, knowingly obstructing a law enforcement officer, in the performance of duties

Khadiea Campbell

Without just cause, knowingly obstructing a law enforcement officer, in the performance of duties

According to police, April Brown and Khadiea Campbell, both of whom were charged with misdemeanors, have been released on an unsecured bond.

Police said Rahkell Brown, who was charged with two felonies, is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.