PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead after police say they were stabbed in a home in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 7:17 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, the officers found three residents of the home, a 67-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, all three of whom had been stabbed. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the two men were taken to a local hospital, where they both later died.

It was determined during the initial investigation that all three people were family members and that they got into an altercation which was contained to the home. Police say there is no known threat to the community at this time.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and are working to determine what took place before police were called to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.

